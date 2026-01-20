Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.13 and traded as high as C$25.85. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$25.63, with a volume of 200,960 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Richardson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,140. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.