U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.55. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 311,258 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Global Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 million, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.63.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 684,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,472 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 68.8% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 253,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth $92,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an independent asset management firm that specializes in natural resource and global equity investing. The company focuses on sectors such as precious metals, energy, agriculture and emerging markets, seeking long-term capital appreciation for individual and institutional investors. Its investment strategies are built around thematic, research-driven approaches that aim to capture opportunities across commodity cycles and global economic trends.

The firm offers a range of investment products, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts.

