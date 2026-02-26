Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Issues Earnings Results

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $963.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.78 million.

NYSE CCU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 143,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 140.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 172.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCU shares. Zacks Research raised Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compania Cervecerias Unidas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA (NYSE: CCU) is a Chile-based beverages company with operations across Latin America. The company engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, soft drinks, wines, mineral water and other non-alcoholic beverages. Through a combination of owned brands and licensing agreements, CCU serves both domestic and export markets with a diversified portfolio designed to meet evolving consumer tastes.

In its beer segment, CCU produces flagship brands such as Cristal, Escudo and Royal Guard, while also brewing international labels under license, including Heineken in select markets.

