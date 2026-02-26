ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $291.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 1,624,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.
In other news, CFO Timothy P. Santo acquired 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,283.88. This trade represents a 30.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
ADTRAN, Inc is a global provider of networking and communications equipment, specializing in broadband access solutions for service providers, enterprises and government organizations. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, the company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms that enable high-speed Internet access over fiber, copper and wireless networks. Its core offerings include fiber access and aggregation equipment, Ethernet switches, customer premises equipment (CPE) and network management systems designed to support both legacy and next-generation broadband deployments.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of optical line terminals (OLTs), optical network terminals (ONTs), multiservice access gateways and virtualized access solutions.
