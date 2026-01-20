Anglo American (LON:AAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,649.06 and traded as high as GBX 3,269. Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,237.94, with a volume of 1,406,552 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,603.33.
In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,882 per share, for a total transaction of £7,089.72. Also, insider Magali Anderson bought 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,882 per share, for a total transaction of £7,867.86. Insiders have purchased 2,017 shares of company stock worth $5,773,639 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.
Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.
