Short Interest in Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX) Drops By 23.6%

Digi Power X Inc. (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,023,611 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 3,956,737 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,612,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,612,947 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Digi Power X from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digi Power X in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Digi Power X alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGXX

Insider Transactions at Digi Power X

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Alec Amar sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 1,290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,475.52. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGXX. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digi Power X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digi Power X during the third quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi Power X during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi Power X in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digi Power X Price Performance

Shares of DGXX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 3,953,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Digi Power X has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $146.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.85.

Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Digi Power X had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 39.25%.

Digi Power X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digi Power X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi Power X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.