Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Short Interest Update

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,574 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 67,829 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSYWW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 31,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,607. Big Tree Cloud has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Big Tree Cloud
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Big Tree Cloud
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- The IRS Strategy Trump Quietly Backed for Retirement Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.