Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Short Interest Update

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 51,574 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 67,829 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSYWW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 31,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,607. Big Tree Cloud has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

