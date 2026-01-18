Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Declines By 30.5%

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,136,719 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 1,636,152 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 776,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

