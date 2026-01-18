T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:THEQ) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:THEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,345 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 2,125 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $354,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of THEQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687. T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

THEQ is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking long-term capital growth through investments in U.S. companies of any size and derivatives. The fund aims to combine a long equity portfolio with an options overlay strategy to provide downside protection against significant market pullbacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.