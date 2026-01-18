SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Short Interest Update

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,783 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 77,383 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,914 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 33,914 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA SPWO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.11. 37,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,500. SP Funds S&P World has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $104.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.67.
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.0724 dividend. This is a boost from SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Company Profile
The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Wall Street Alert: Buy AES
- The IRS Strategy Trump Quietly Backed for Retirement Wealth
Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.