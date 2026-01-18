Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,160 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 7,931 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,212 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc (NASDAQ: NAII) is a developer and contract manufacturer of nutritional supplements and related health products. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company specializes in turnkey solutions for dietary supplement and functional food brands, combining scientific research with large-scale production capabilities.

NAII’s product portfolio spans a wide range of dosage forms, including softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, effervescent drink mixes and chewables.

