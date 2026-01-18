American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,720,372 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 11,264,869 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,613,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,613,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.0%

AMH traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.37. 3,980,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,492. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208. This represents a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

