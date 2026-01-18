Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NBOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,687 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 26,534 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBOS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NBOS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 9,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Option Strategy ETF (NBOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a cash-secured put writing strategy on US indices. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation and income. NBOS was launched on Sep 16, 2016 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

