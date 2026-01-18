Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Up 47.9% in December

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,755,818 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 1,187,068 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,403 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 568.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 219.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Truist Financial set a $28.00 target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of FMS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high?flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

