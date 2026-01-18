Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Declines By 39.5%

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 445 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 735 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,688 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

