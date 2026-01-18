DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 60,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

DFILF stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81. DFI Retail Group has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

DFI Retail Group is a pan-Asian retailer operating a diversified portfolio of supermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty outlets, and home furnishings businesses. Formerly known as Dairy Farm International, the company traces its roots to Hong Kong in the 19th century and today is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. DFI Retail Group’s ordinary shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol DFILF.

The company’s supermarket and hypermarket division comprises a range of household names, including Wellcome and Market Place by Jasons in Hong Kong, Giant and Mercató in Southeast Asia, Cold Storage in Malaysia and Singapore, as well as Hero Market in Indonesia.

