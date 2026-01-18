Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,180 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $392.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -314.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $417.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total transaction of $367,232.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,847.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,503. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

