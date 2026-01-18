Aragon Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.20 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.0972 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $3.19 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,192,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

