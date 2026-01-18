Brevis (BREV) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Brevis (BREV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Brevis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Brevis has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $148.65 million worth of Brevis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Brevis has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95,021.74 or 0.99981966 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94,985.60 or 0.99943934 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Brevis

Brevis launched on January 6th, 2026. Brevis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Brevis’ official Twitter account is @brevis_zk. Brevis’ official website is brevis.network. The official message board for Brevis is blog.brevis.network.

Brevis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brevis (BREV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026and operates on the Ethereum platform. Brevis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Brevis is 0.30782999 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $186,149,063.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brevis.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brevis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brevis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brevis using one of the exchanges listed above.

