Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,072,593 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 862,520 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.2 days.

EMBVF opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Arca Continental has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.30.

Arca Continental, established in 2001 through the merger of three Mexican Coca-Cola bottlers, is one of the world’s largest franchise bottlers affiliated with The Coca-Cola Company. Headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, the company ranks among the top three Coca-Cola bottlers globally by volume and is publicly listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, trading over-the-counter in the United States under the symbol EMBVF.

The company’s core operations encompass the production, bottling and distribution of a broad portfolio of ready-to-drink beverages.

