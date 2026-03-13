Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 436,926 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Gold Fields worth $44,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 20.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:GFI opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.62. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

