Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,393 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 141.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.06.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e?commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

