Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,256 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $64,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
QQQ stock opened at $597.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $613.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.27.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Benign CPI reading and subdued year-over-year inflation could reduce near-term Fed tightening risk, which supports growth stocks that QQQ holds. CPI Keeps Steady at +2.4% YoY
- Positive Sentiment: CEO confidence has improved despite macro worries, which can sustain demand for tech and innovation exposure in QQQ over the medium term. Despite The Specter Of Stagflation, CEOs Gain Confidence
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily market updates note QQQ pre-market softness, reflecting the same intraday weakness but not a unique fund-specific catalyst. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/12/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader trading outlook pieces highlight fiscal flows, oil and credit dynamics that could sway sector rotation; these are watch-items rather than immediate QQQ-specific drivers. March 2026 Trading Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Broad-market ETFs, including large-cap and tech-focused funds, fell after midday selling—pressure that typically drags QQQ given its heavy tech weight. Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Decline After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warns the market selloff may continue, increasing downside risk for growth-heavy ETFs like QQQ if risk-off sentiment persists. The Stock Market Selloff May Be Far From Over
- Negative Sentiment: SpaceX’s potential mega-IPO (target valuation >$1.5T) could trigger portfolio rebalancing and take liquidity away from existing large-cap tech names, a specific event risk for QQQ holders. Should QQQ Investors Sell Before the SpaceX IPO?
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary about sticky inflation risks and limits to Fed support raise the possibility of renewed volatility that typically hits growth-driven ETFs harder. February CPI: Sticky Inflation Reinforces Case For Fed Pause
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
