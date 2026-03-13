Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,256 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $64,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navigoe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $597.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $613.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

