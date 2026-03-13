Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,201 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.81% of Teradyne worth $175,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.73.

Teradyne Trading Down 5.1%

Teradyne stock opened at $286.61 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.