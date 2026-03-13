16,433 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in American Water Works by 29.8% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 4,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 43.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after buying an additional 96,070 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in American Water Works by 13.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

American Water Works stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

