Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.67% of DTE Energy worth $197,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,723,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 49,181.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $15,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average of $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

