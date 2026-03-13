Swiss National Bank Sells 33,100 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Evergy worth $50,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 698,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,129,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 101.9% in the third quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in Evergy by 13.8% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 3.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $85.23.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $234,421.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,287.74. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $301,526.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,418.27. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company’s business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

