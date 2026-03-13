BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. This trade represents a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $198.27 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

BWX Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and $230 price target (about a mid-teens upside vs. the recent price), signaling institutional conviction that drives short-term buying. Article Title

TD Securities initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and $230 price target (about a mid-teens upside vs. the recent price), signaling institutional conviction that drives short-term buying. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen (via TickerReport) also set a “buy” and $230 target, reinforcing the bullish analyst narrative and adding momentum to the stock. Article Title

TD Cowen (via TickerReport) also set a “buy” and $230 target, reinforcing the bullish analyst narrative and adding momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights BWXT’s strong 1-year performance (roughly +100%), earnings beats and rising estimates, underscoring that recent operational results and guidance are supporting higher valuation multiples. Article Title

Zacks highlights BWXT’s strong 1-year performance (roughly +100%), earnings beats and rising estimates, underscoring that recent operational results and guidance are supporting higher valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: Coverage (Yahoo/Zacks) emphasizing BWXT as a cornerstone of U.S. naval nuclear propulsion reinforces the company’s durable revenue visibility from defense contracts and its strategic role in the supply chain — a structural positive for long-term cash flow and multiples. Article Title

Coverage (Yahoo/Zacks) emphasizing BWXT as a cornerstone of U.S. naval nuclear propulsion reinforces the company’s durable revenue visibility from defense contracts and its strategic role in the supply chain — a structural positive for long-term cash flow and multiples. Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector tailwind: 247WallSt highlights a structural shift toward higher national-security spending globally, which benefits defense-focused suppliers like BWXT through sustained government contracting. Article Title

Macro/sector tailwind: 247WallSt highlights a structural shift toward higher national-security spending globally, which benefits defense-focused suppliers like BWXT through sustained government contracting. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive (published “Moderate Buy” aggregate rating), which supports continued interest but suggests room for differing analyst views on valuation. Article Title

Analyst consensus remains constructive (published “Moderate Buy” aggregate rating), which supports continued interest but suggests room for differing analyst views on valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Industry noise: NuScale Power (SMR provider) plunged after weaker results — a reminder SMR commercialization faces execution risk; this is a mixed signal for nuclear-adjacent suppliers like BWXT but does not directly alter BWXT’s naval-contracted revenue base. Article Title

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.