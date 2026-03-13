ARP Global Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 56,143 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ARP Global Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,249,000. Tesla accounts for 7.6% of ARP Global Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $395.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.92 and a 200-day moving average of $424.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 365.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.84.

Positive Sentiment: Tesla Energy Ventures won regulatory approval to sell electricity across Great Britain, opening a new, higher?margin revenue channel beyond cars that supports Tesla’s energy/software strategy. Article Title

Tesla Energy Ventures won regulatory approval to sell electricity across Great Britain, opening a new, higher?margin revenue channel beyond cars that supports Tesla’s energy/software strategy. Positive Sentiment: China production/deliveries rebounded in February (large YoY jump), which should help near?term revenue recovery in Tesla’s biggest non?U.S. market. Investors see this as supportive even if the market treated the print as “already priced.” Article Title

China production/deliveries rebounded in February (large YoY jump), which should help near?term revenue recovery in Tesla’s biggest non?U.S. market. Investors see this as supportive even if the market treated the print as “already priced.” Neutral Sentiment: Tesla joined a coalition with tech firms (including Google) to improve grid operations — a strategic fit with its energy business but a multi?year initiative before material earnings impact. Article Title

Tesla joined a coalition with tech firms (including Google) to improve grid operations — a strategic fit with its energy business but a multi?year initiative before material earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla secured FTC approval to swap its xAI stake for a small SpaceX equity position — simplifies holdings and shifts exposure, but the near?term cash/revenue effect is minor. Article Title

Tesla secured FTC approval to swap its xAI stake for a small SpaceX equity position — simplifies holdings and shifts exposure, but the near?term cash/revenue effect is minor. Negative Sentiment: Broader market pressure from rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions (Iran) is weighing on growth/tech stocks and amplified selling in TSLA today. Article Title

Broader market pressure from rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions (Iran) is weighing on growth/tech stocks and amplified selling in TSLA today. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and trackers flagged deteriorating FSD safety metrics after recent software updates, raising regulatory and adoption risk for Tesla’s high?value software roadmap. Article Title

Analysts and trackers flagged deteriorating FSD safety metrics after recent software updates, raising regulatory and adoption risk for Tesla’s high?value software roadmap. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street has cut delivery forecasts and warned the vehicle delivery slide could extend into a third year, which pressures near?term revenue/margins as Tesla reallocates capital to AI/robotics. Article Title

Wall Street has cut delivery forecasts and warned the vehicle delivery slide could extend into a third year, which pressures near?term revenue/margins as Tesla reallocates capital to AI/robotics. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures (including a key robotaxi/back?end director) and intensifying competition (e.g., Rivian’s R2 push) add execution risk to Tesla’s pivot from pure auto growth to AI/robotics. Article Title

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

