New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 14,931 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ExlService by 14.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 53.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Up 0.3%

EXLS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $529.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $470,842.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,727.28. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

