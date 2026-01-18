Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 760,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 220.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 46.7% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sony Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

Key Stories Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix global deal for Sony Pictures: Sony struck a worldwide agreement to stream Sony Pictures films after their theatrical window, giving Sony predictable post-theatrical licensing revenue and broader reach for tentpoles like Spider-Man and other franchises. Investors typically view such deals as near-term cash-flow positive for the studio segment and supportive of content monetization. Reuters: Netflix inks global deal

Netflix global deal for Sony Pictures: Sony struck a worldwide agreement to stream Sony Pictures films after their theatrical window, giving Sony predictable post-theatrical licensing revenue and broader reach for tentpoles like Spider-Man and other franchises. Investors typically view such deals as near-term cash-flow positive for the studio segment and supportive of content monetization. Positive Sentiment: High-profile title included (The Legend of Zelda): The expanded deal specifically covers blockbuster releases (including the Legend of Zelda film after its theatrical run), boosting the value proposition of Sony’s film library and potential licensing revenue. Yahoo: Zelda exclusive to Netflix

High-profile title included (The Legend of Zelda): The expanded deal specifically covers blockbuster releases (including the Legend of Zelda film after its theatrical run), boosting the value proposition of Sony’s film library and potential licensing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: New consumer product activity (earbuds / LinkBuds): Sony is teasing new LinkBuds Clip earbuds and has been promoting partnerships (including a holographic music collaboration). New product launches support longer-term hardware revenue but are unlikely to move material sales at Sony’s scale in the near term. AndroidHeadlines: LinkBuds Clip teaser

New consumer product activity (earbuds / LinkBuds): Sony is teasing new LinkBuds Clip earbuds and has been promoting partnerships (including a holographic music collaboration). New product launches support longer-term hardware revenue but are unlikely to move material sales at Sony’s scale in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: TV pricing and reviews: Heavy discounts on large Bravia TVs (e.g., an $500+ discount on an 85-inch model) and ongoing product reviews (Bravia 8 II praise) signal both consumer demand promotions and strong product competitiveness — good for unit sales but potentially margin-compressive if discounts are widespread. Mashable: Bravia deal

TV pricing and reviews: Heavy discounts on large Bravia TVs (e.g., an $500+ discount on an 85-inch model) and ongoing product reviews (Bravia 8 II praise) signal both consumer demand promotions and strong product competitiveness — good for unit sales but potentially margin-compressive if discounts are widespread. Neutral Sentiment: Sponsorship/brand visibility from PGA (Sony Open): Extensive media coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii increases brand exposure globally, but the event’s impact on near-term financials is limited. Golf Channel: Sony Open coverage

Sponsorship/brand visibility from PGA (Sony Open): Extensive media coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii increases brand exposure globally, but the event’s impact on near-term financials is limited. Negative Sentiment: Sony India FY25: Sony India reported modest revenue growth (+2.4%) but a 6% decline in profit, highlighting regional margin pressure that can dent investor confidence in near-term earnings stability. Economic Times: Sony India FY25 results

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

