Brokerages Set zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

ZSPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on zSpace from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Northland Capmk downgraded zSpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get zSpace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on zSpace

Institutional Trading of zSpace

zSpace Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of zSpace, Inc ( NASDAQ:ZSPC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of zSpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ZSPC stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.70. zSpace has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $26.79.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 million.

zSpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

zSpace, Inc is a technology company that develops augmented and virtual reality solutions designed to deliver immersive learning experiences. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, the company focuses on integrating advanced 3D visualization hardware and interactive software to support science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as professional training applications.

The company’s flagship offering, the zSpace AR/VR system, combines a stereoscopic display, stylus-based interaction and head-tracking technology to enable users to manipulate and explore three-dimensional models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for zSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.