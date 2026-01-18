9,662 Shares in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 342,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS FLQL opened at $71.03 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors. FLQL was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

