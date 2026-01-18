Comparing Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) and Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Halcon Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $85.23 million 1.48 $4.08 million ($0.01) -364.00 Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Evolution Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halcon Resources.

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 2.04% 2.42% 1.20% Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Evolution Petroleum and Halcon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 2 3 1 2.83 Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 54.53%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Halcon Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

