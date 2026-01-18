FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.65.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Down 1.6%

FDX opened at $308.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.56 and its 200-day moving average is $252.08. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $318.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,135,411,000 after acquiring an additional 269,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.