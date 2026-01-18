Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Home BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.78. Home BancShares has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $282.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.48 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home BancShares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Home BancShares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 252,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Home BancShares by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company’s core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

