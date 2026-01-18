SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,097,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,461,000 after purchasing an additional 354,246 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 230,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $53,385,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,732,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,493,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 257,096 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $25,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,675.20. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $104,067.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,093.20. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,356 shares of company stock worth $7,880,364. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.The firm had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

