SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 776.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,823 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 179.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,163,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 2,033,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 47,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 218,899 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,295,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 915,536 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 5.3%

APPS opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company’s flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

