MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 419.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,769 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in MiMedx Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MiMedx Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,230,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 596,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In other news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 58,300 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $432,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 236,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,406.44. This trade represents a 19.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 5.7%

MDXG stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $802.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.57. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $113.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company’s core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx’s product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx’s principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.