SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Service Corporation International $SCI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 145.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Corporation International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 42,400 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $3,235,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 110,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,395,657.92. The trade was a 27.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $2,519,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,542,262.88. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Corporation International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCI

Service Corporation International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $82.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.66%.

About Service Corporation International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.