Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200.50 and last traded at GBX 199.77, with a volume of 15334211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 185 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 198.80.

Centrica Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,021 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 per share, for a total transaction of £1,878.64. Also, insider Sue Whalley purchased 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of £974.70. Insiders have bought 11,806 shares of company stock worth $2,190,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.

