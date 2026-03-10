iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 25,443 shares.The stock last traded at $94.13 and had previously closed at $93.67.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

