Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.2820 and last traded at $5.2910. Approximately 3,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 94,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.5560.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

