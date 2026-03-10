Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.2820 and last traded at $5.2910. Approximately 3,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 94,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.5560.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.0%
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.
KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.
