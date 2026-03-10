Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 173,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 83,605 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $6.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Renault in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Renault to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Renault alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RNLSY

Renault Stock Performance

About Renault

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

(Get Free Report)

Renault SA is a French multinational automobile manufacturer founded in 1899 by Louis, Marcel and Fernand Renault. Headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, the company designs, produces and distributes a wide range of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia and Alpine brands. Renault also develops powertrains, including combustion engines and electric motors, and provides related services such as financing, leasing and fleet management.

Throughout its history, Renault has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, introducing mass-produced vehicles in the early 20th century and pioneering mass-market electric cars in the 2010s.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.