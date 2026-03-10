Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 522,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 200,573 shares.The stock last traded at $234.31 and had previously closed at $233.42.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.50.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles. It includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.