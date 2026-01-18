Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $13.64 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating on NovoCure, supporting demand from growth-oriented investors who focus on long?term upside potential. Piper Sandler Remains a Buy on NovoCure (NVCR)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed its Buy rating on NovoCure, supporting demand from growth-oriented investors who focus on long?term upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo moved to a Hold on NVCR, which is neither bullish nor bearish but reduces conviction among buyers waiting for stronger fundamental signals. NovoCure (NVCR) Gets a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo moved to a Hold on NVCR, which is neither bullish nor bearish but reduces conviction among buyers waiting for stronger fundamental signals. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating with an $18 price target (implying meaningful upside from current levels), a signal that some brokerages see potential but want better near?term evidence of margin or revenue acceleration. Benzinga

Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating with an $18 price target (implying meaningful upside from current levels), a signal that some brokerages see potential but want better near?term evidence of margin or revenue acceleration. Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus across analysts remains a “Hold,” reflecting mixed views and likely contributing to muted trading volume and hesitation among broader investor groups. NovoCure Given Consensus Rating of “Hold”

Market consensus across analysts remains a “Hold,” reflecting mixed views and likely contributing to muted trading volume and hesitation among broader investor groups. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026–2028 and FY2029) and trimmed its price view — even while maintaining a Buy and a $39 target — signaling weaker expected profitability and introducing downside risk to sentiment. That cluster of estimate cuts is the most direct negative catalyst driving selling pressure. HC Wainwright Lowers NovoCure (NVCR) Price Target to $39.00

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,904,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1,354.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 959,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 106.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 688,710 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 38.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,407,000 after buying an additional 634,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,063.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 539,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

