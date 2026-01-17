Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Rises By 94.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,863 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 9,175 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSJW. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:BSJW opened at $25.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

