Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 39.2% – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2026

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 39.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,996,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 707,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Key Headlines Impacting Northern Graphite

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Graphite this week:

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.32.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec. It also has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project located southeast of Voisey's Bay, Labrador.

Featured Stories

