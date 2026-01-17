Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,571 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 5,696 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Belive in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Belive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLIV

Belive Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belive

Shares of BLIV stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. Belive has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belive stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About Belive

(Get Free Report)

BeLive Holdings engages in the development of software and programming activities and provides consultancy services. The company offers technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. It offers services through BeLive White Label solution and a cloud-based BeLive software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.