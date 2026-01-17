iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.20 and last traded at $169.84, with a volume of 63676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.64.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index and includes equity securities issued by issuers with total market capitalizations ranging from approximately $50 million to $550 million, though these amounts may change from time to time.

